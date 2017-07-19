Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2021 - Analysis By Product & Distribution Channel - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The ready to assemble furniture market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is surge in innovative product designs. With shifting consumer needs to more innovative and trendy product designs, RTA furniture manufacturers are also coming up with new and trendy designs to cater to different customer needs. With advances in technology, these competitors are enabled to produce multifunctional and durable products, which also help them to maintain their competitive edge.

According to the report, one driver in the market is economical cost and quick furnishings of RTA furniture. With many consumers shifting homes and moving out of cities frequently, the problem of moving furniture has become a major challenge. RTA furniture is portable and has quick furnishing capabilities. Hence, it is easy to move. Moreover, it is relatively cheaper than permanent furniture, which, in turn, help them to save money. It is considered that European furniture manufacturers are popular globally due to their varied creativity in trendy designs.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertainty in costs of raw material used for RTA furniture. In the present market scenario in Europe, RTA furniture manufacturers are experiencing uncertain fluctuations in their profit margins. This is due to the fluctuating cost of raw material and intense competition among market players. Due to low establishment costs, an influx of local players has been observed in recent times. The presence of local players leads to price wars among registered market competitors, which force global competitors to reduce the prices of their products, which reduces their profit margins.

Key vendors

Dorel Industries

Inter IKEA Systems

Tvilum

Other prominent vendors

Alphason

Decorative Panels Furniture

MEUBLES Demeyere

FLEXA

Röhr-Bush

Steinhoff International

SBA

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Key competitor analysis

