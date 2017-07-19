Visionscape Group Announces First Commercial Order with Schaefer

DUBAI, UAE, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Visionscape Group have announced an order for the commercial production of 240 liter waste containers. The bins will be used in Visionscape's integrated waste management operations across Africa and the Middle East.

Schaefer's large waste bins have been used consistently by municipalities and industrial firms for over 30 years and have a service life of 25 years or more and can be recycled after use. The two- wheel containers will also be customized and have additional innovative features such as identification chips for tracking and noise reduction according to EU guidelines.

"We are excited about this collaboration," said Harry Ackerman, Executive Director, Visionscape. "We selected Schaefer bins due to its stringent quality control measures and high-quality containers which meet tough everyday usage demands for waste and recyclable materials."

The first batch of waste containers are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2017.

About Visionscape

Visionscape is a global environmental utility group providing turnkey solutions in areas of sanitation, energy and wastewater treatment. The company aims to reinvent waste management processes, specific to emerging market, utilising a highly-experienced team, cutting-edge technology and tools to address the waste management needs of megacities. Visionscape also offer serviced for commercial, residential, industrial, and healthcare clients.

