Industrial Internet of Things (Iot) Market 2017-2022

Forecasts by Industry (Aerospace/Defense IIoT, Healthcare IIoT, Automotive & Transportation IIoT, Energy & Utilities IIoT, Agriculture IIoT, Retail IIoT, Manufacturing IIoT, Others IIoT), by Region, and by Key National Markets (Including USA, UK, China, India and More) & Prospects For Machine to Machine (M2M) Technologies in the Manufacturing IoT Ecosystem, LTE, RFID, 3G/4G
Interested or involved in Industrial Internet of Things? Visiongain has produced an in-depth market research report into Industrial Internet of Things, forecasting the rapid growth of this market. This report offers forecasts for specific industries, whilst profiles of leading national/regional markets offers you insights into region-specific opportunities and developments. Visiongain has estimated this market to be worth $228.4bn in 2017.
• North America
- USA
• Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
• Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Russia
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
- Brazil
The development of this market and industry interest in IoT continues, with visiongain forecasting significant growth rates for this market. This report covers forecasts for the market, as well as other factors that could affect Industrial Internet of Things. By also covering the below submarkets, the report gives readers a concise overview of the market:
• Aerospace/Defense IIoT
• Healthcare IIoT
• Automotive & Transportation IIoT
• Energy & Utilities IIoT
• Agriculture IIoT
• Retail IIoT
• Manufacturing IIoT
• Others IIoT
Detailed information on Industrial Internet of Things can be used to help develop your business plans and strategy. With a visiongain report, the reader is able to see a clear overview of a market. Concise, clear analysis supports visiongain's conclusions, and our market evaluations will help your company when considering the Industrial Internet of Things market. View company profiles of key players within the market:
• ARM
• AT&T
• Blackberry
• Bosch
• Cisco
• Emerson Electric
• General Electric (GE)
• Alphabet Inc./Google
• Hewlett-Packard (HP)
• IBM
• Intel
• NXP
• Microsoft
• Omron
• Oracle
• PTC
• Qualcomm
• Rockwell Automation
• RTI
• Samsung
• SAP
• Texas Instruments
• Verizon
With an optimistic outlook forecast for this market, visiongain believes this market will be worth $228.4bn in 2017 alone.
With 101 tables and charts and a total length of 160 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. A SWOT analysis table, as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market.
