TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05208 for each Preferred share ($0.625 annualized). Distributions are payable August 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.65 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.96 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.61 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distribution Details Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000 Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05208 Ex-Dividend Date: July 27, 2017 Record Date: July 31, 2017 Payable Date: August 10, 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

