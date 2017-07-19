CARDSTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AMK) ("American Creek") ("the Corporation") is pleased to provide an update regarding the current Treaty Creek Project exploration and other matters.

JV partner and operator Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") is advancing their 2017 drill program to define a gold resource(s) at the Treaty Creek Project located in BC's "Golden Triangle" immediately north of, and in the same hydrothermal system as, Seabridge Gold's KSM project and Pretivm's Brucejack project. Two drills are on the property drilling the Copper Belle and GR2 zones respectively.

Tudor's main goals for the 2017 Treaty Creek program as outlined in their previous April 4, 2017 news release are: "Two of the primary goals of the 2017 exploration program on the Treaty Creek claims are to develop a primary resource estimate on the Copper Belle zone and to determine how much further drilling is required to develop a preliminary resource estimate on the GR2 zone."

A summary of the Treaty Creek project can be viewed here:

http://americancreek.com/images/pdf/Treaty_Creek_Joint_Venture_Project.pdf

The Treaty Creek Project is a joint venture between Tudor, Teuton Resources Corp., and American Creek. Tudor is the operator and holds a 60% interest with both American Creek and Teuton each holding respective 20% carried interests in the property (fully carried until a production notice is given).

The Corporation also reports that 6,556,217 common shares have been issued related to the shares for debt arrangement previously announced June 9, 2017.

The Corporation also reports that today it has granted a total of 1,200,000 incentive options under the Corporation's incentive stock option plan to certain Directors, Officers and contractors of the Corporation. The options were granted at a deemed price of $0.05 and are exercisable until July 18, 2027. The incentive options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. The portfolio includes three "Golden Triangle" gold/silver properties; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint ventures with Walter Storm/Tudor as well as the recently acquired 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine group of properties. Other properties held throughout BC include the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, Red Tusk and Glitter King.

