TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05983 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable August 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2017.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on July 31, 2017 will receive a dividend of $0.05983 per share based on the VWAP of $7.18 payable on August 10, 2017. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders continue to receive prime plus 0.75% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $9.42 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.26 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.68.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Investment Utilities & Banks Management Life Insurance Other Great-West Lifeco Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Inc. BCE Inc. Manulife Financial Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Corporation TransAlta Corp Sun Life Financial CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Inc. TransCanada Corp National Bank of Power Financial Canada Corp. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distribution Details Class A Share (PDV) $0.05983 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.04167 Ex-Dividend Date: July 27, 2017 Record Date: July 31, 2017 Payable Date: August 10, 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.primedividend.com

info@quadravest.com



