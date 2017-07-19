BestMile formalizes its advisory board by appointing two outstanding industry leaders to support its rapid growth, Christopher Choa and Randell Iwasaki.

Randell Iwasaki was appointed as the Executive Director of the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) in 2010. Prior to working at the CCTA, he worked for the California Department of Transportation for 27 years and his last position was appointed by Governor Schwarzenegger to be Director of the Department. He was recently named one of the top 10 public sector transportation innovators by ENO Transportation. One of the most high profile ventures tributed to Iwasaki is the opening of GoMentum Station, the largest secure proving grounds for autonomous vehicles in the US. In 2013, he was inducted into the ITS America Hall of Fame in recognition of his ability to deliver innovative ITS solutions for California's transportation system.

Christopher Choa, a native New Yorker, leads AECOM's Cities practice out of London. He works with cities and national governments to develop regional-scale strategies and improve urban performance. A graduate of both Harvard and Yale, Christopher is a Global Trustee of the Urban Land Institute and Chair of Urban Land Institute/UK. He is an appointed advisor to the Mayor of London's Infrastructure Delivery Board, and an external advisor for the Sustainable Urban Development program at Oxford.

"Christopher and Randell are remarkable businessmen with exemplary careers and a broad knowledge of their industry. Their expertises are complementary and reflect the cross-sectoral nature of the autonomous mobility revolution." explains BestMile's CEO, Raphael Gindrat. Having ambitious plans to continue improving our technology, it is more important than ever to have individuals of this caliber on board. We are incredibly fortunate to be able to leverage their knowledge to guide the company and provide immediate, long lasting impact on BestMile".

The nomination of an Advisory Board strengthens BestMile's ability to match the rapid expansion of the autonomous mobility market. The Board will influence BestMile's long-term strategic growth and product vision as well as actively exchange best practices. The choice of advisors signals the company's commitment to building the best possible platform for the operation and optimization of autonomous mobility services worldwide with a complete and deep understanding of the industry's needs.

"It is a great opportunity to be part of a company that provide technology that truly leverage the potential of autonomous vehicles to transform the way we move in cities. Autonomous mobility will have a drastic impact on sustainable urban development and BestMile will have an instrumental part to play" points out Christopher Choa.

"I'm looking forward to serve on BestMile's Advisory Board and share knowledge and experience to help fuel their growth. BestMile is leading the way in empowering existing and new transportation providers to profit from autonomous mobility to expand and transform their businesses." says Randell Iwasaki.

BestMile commercializes the first vehicle agnostic platform allowing for the intelligent operation and optimization of autonomous mobility services, both fixed-route and on-demand. The company allows autonomous vehicles to work together as a coordinated fleet and enables mobility providers to deploy, operate and scale autonomous mobility services.

