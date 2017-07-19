Former IBM Leader Will Drive Customer Success and Experience Efforts for Company's Marketing Intelligence Vision

Visual IQ, the leading provider of marketing intelligence software, today announced the appointment of Theresa Colarusso to Senior Vice President, Customer Success. In this role, Colarusso will lead programmes to ensure successful implementation of Visual IQ's marketing intelligence platform and drive customer satisfaction.

In her new role, Colarusso will implement infrastructure that will allow the company to continue to grow globally. She will build and lead a team of account managers, business analysts and solution architects to support sales efforts, and ensure customers get the most out of the company's award-winning marketing intelligence platform. Visual IQ's solution is the only one that natively combines audience data and attribution to provide the actionable intelligence marketers need to effectively optimise media budgets across all touchpoints. The platform empowers Visual IQ's clients to deliver coordinated marketing messages and experiences that maximise business results.

Colarusso joins Visual IQ from IBM where she was the Director of Global Client Success. While at IBM she launched a global client success initiative for the company's newly formed Analytics Platform Solutions division, and unveiled a Client Success dashboard to provide a view into the health of existing clients.

"Leveraging our rich history and leadership in marketing attribution, we're on a quest to provide brands with an unparalleled view of marketing and advertising performance through an audience data lens. Having Theresa on board is exciting as her experience at such a pivotal point for the company will ensure our team has the capabilities required to deliver stellar service to our customers across the globe," said Manu Mathew, Co-Founder and CEO of Visual IQ. "As a global organisation, we needed a customer success leader with deep-rooted expertise in guiding and managing teams to ensure that Visual IQ continues to drive success across a growing roster of both small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as large enterprises. We're privileged to have her on the team."

Colarusso's background includes leadership roles in customer success, training, services and support in organisations of all sizes. Prior to her time at IBM, Colarusso worked at Unica Corporation, a leading marketing software provider, as the Director, Client Success, and prior to that worked as the Director of Customer Care at VirtualEdge Corporate, a human resources recruitment SaaS solution.

"Since the company's founding, Visual IQ has delivered the most innovative performance management solutions for marketers and advertisers, and it is well positioned to continue experiencing tremendous growth due to the addition of audience attribute data to its platform," said Colarusso. "I'm thrilled to be joining such a dynamic team and organisation that is revolutionising the industry, and look forward to continuing to build on the company's legacy of success and support its marketing intelligence vision."

About Visual IQ

Visual IQ is the world's leading marketing intelligence software provider. Its IQ Intelligence Suite combines audience data with attributed measurement in a single platform, providing marketing and advertising performance insights based on audience segment and the inter- and intra-channel optimisation recommendations needed to drive business goals and maximise return. By offering media mix modelling, TV attribution and multi-touch attribution in a consolidated platform, Visual IQ is the only provider that delivers the comprehensive, audience-driven intelligence that brands and agencies need to optimise performance across their entire marketing and advertising mix.

Visual IQ was named a leader in cross channel attribution by a leading market research firm four times in a row, won The Drum's Digital Trading Award for Best Attribution Solution in 2015 and 2016, won the 2014 ASPY Award for Best Data or Analytics Solution, and was a finalist in the Digital Analytics Association Excellence Awards in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The company is a member of the IAB in the US, a member of the Canadian Marketing Association, and sits on the IAB's Advertising Technology, Data, Public Policy and CFO councils and the Digital Analytics Association's Standards Committee.

