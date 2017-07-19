According to plastic surgeon Paul Chasan, MD, FACS, founder of Ranch and Coast Plastic Surgery in Del Mar, California, reductive augmentation is the best choice for women who want a higher and more round breast after breast reduction surgery.

Although breast reduction surgery plays an invaluable role in the correction of macromastia, a condition where the breasts become overly large, it almost always results in breasts lacking upper pole fullness. Upper pole fullness refers to roundness and fullness of the upper part of the breast.

"Historically, most breast reduction procedures are prone to bottoming out and lack upper pole fullness," said Dr. Chasan. "Over the last 14 years, I have developed a one-stage technique for breast reduction combined with breast augmentation called reductive augmentation to solve the problem." He added that for women who want their large breasts reduced, adding implants during the surgical procedure seems counter-intuitive. But when breast tissue is removed without adding implants, breasts can sag as time goes on. This technique is also extremely useful for correcting breast asymmetry, as well as revising significant pseudoptosis (drooping of the bottom of the breast) in the patient who has previously undergone breast augmentation with or without mastopexy (sagging breasts).

"Our goal is to decrease the overall volume of the breast, while at the same time redistribute the remaining volume into a higher position," Dr. Chasan said. "For breast reduction patients who desire smaller breasts and also want superior fullness (rounder breasts), reductive augmentation will provide the best possible results."

The reductive augmentation procedure takes about four hours and is performed on an outpatient basis. Most of Dr. Chasan's reductive breast augmentation patients are up and about within three to four days after surgery.

Dr. Chasan attended medical school at Creighton University, graduating fourthin his class and magna cum laude. He was inducted into the honor scholastic fraternity Alpha Omega Alpha. He did a full general surgery residency (five years) at the University of California at San Diego, followed by a plastic surgery residency at the University of Utah, where he started the residents' aesthetic clinic program.

Dr. Chasan is double board-certified (plastic surgery and general surgery) and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is a diplomate of the American College of Surgeons and is on the medical staff at Scripps Memorial Hospital, La Jolla, California.

Dr. Chasan has written many clinical papers in peer-reviewed journals, and he has innovated several surgical techniques. He regularly lectures to other plastic surgeons on the field of revisionary breast surgery for Allergan, the company that makes breast implants.

