Wuli Records: PROJECT .44 Tap Original KMFDM Multi-Instrumentalist EN ESCH for Remix EP, Out Today

A New Release From WuLi Records /INgrooves

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Longtime friends, the guys in project .44 and En Esch have teamed up again (the first was in acting role as Esch starred in project .44's 2007 video 'I') to bring a menacing new track that echoes the classic sounds of its players. What happens when you take the voice of all of those great KMFDM songs (Esch), the guitar from those legendary Ministry tunes (Louis Svitek) and the bass from those Thrill Kill Kult dance hits (Charles Levi) You get Murder Weapon - the new track on an EP being dubbed 'project .44 vs. En Esch'.

Project.44 Murder Weapon

Track info:

This EP features the studio mix of the song and 3 remixes: a dance floor stomper by En Esch that hardens back to KMDM's 'Godlike', project .44's tribal percussion assault on the tune, and NYC's Panic Lift (Metropolis Records) giving it a chilled out, spooky, vibe.

Chri5 Harri5: Vox, Programming, Keys

Louis Svitek: Guitar

Charles Levi: Bass

Ken Pillar: Drums

MTL: Percussion

En Esch: Vox, Additional Programing

Murder Weapon written by Harri5 and Levi

Engineered by Louis Svitek/T. Castillo - Mastered by Wade Alin

RECORDED AT TRIBECA & SVITEKNOLOGY STUDIOS- CHICAGO, USA

Pre Order the EP @ Amazon

Buy EP @iTunes

Murder Weapon Video Trailer

See Project .44 Live July 19th @ Reggies RockHouse w/ 3 Teeth

Wuli Records

SOURCE: Wuli Records