sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.07.2017 | 15:08
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Wuli Records: PROJECT .44 Tap Original KMFDM Multi-Instrumentalist EN ESCH for Remix EP, Out Today

A New Release From WuLi Records /INgrooves

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Longtime friends, the guys in project .44 and En Esch have teamed up again (the first was in acting role as Esch starred in project .44's 2007 video 'I') to bring a menacing new track that echoes the classic sounds of its players. What happens when you take the voice of all of those great KMFDM songs (Esch), the guitar from those legendary Ministry tunes (Louis Svitek) and the bass from those Thrill Kill Kult dance hits (Charles Levi) You get Murder Weapon - the new track on an EP being dubbed 'project .44 vs. En Esch'.

Project.44 Murder Weapon
Track info:
This EP features the studio mix of the song and 3 remixes: a dance floor stomper by En Esch that hardens back to KMDM's 'Godlike', project .44's tribal percussion assault on the tune, and NYC's Panic Lift (Metropolis Records) giving it a chilled out, spooky, vibe.

Chri5 Harri5: Vox, Programming, Keys
Louis Svitek: Guitar
Charles Levi: Bass
Ken Pillar: Drums
MTL: Percussion
En Esch: Vox, Additional Programing

Murder Weapon written by Harri5 and Levi
Engineered by Louis Svitek/T. Castillo - Mastered by Wade Alin
RECORDED AT TRIBECA & SVITEKNOLOGY STUDIOS- CHICAGO, USA

Pre Order the EP @ Amazon
Buy EP @iTunes
Murder Weapon Video Trailer

See Project .44 Live July 19th @ Reggies RockHouse w/ 3 Teeth

Wuli Records

SOURCE: Wuli Records


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE