Frost & Sullivan Lauds eClinicalWorks for Providing Best-in-class RCM Services to a Wide Range of Independent and Hospital-acquired Physician Practices

eClinicalWorks' large team of skilled professionals and ecosystem partners ensures hassle-free operation of its RCM services

SANTA CLARA, California, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the ambulatory revenue cycle management (RCM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes eClinicalWorks with the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Customer Value Leadership. eClinicalWorks pioneered a cost-effective, streamlined approach to billing in the ambulatory RCM market with its integrated cloud-based solution. For 2.9% of the monthly collection, it offers physicians comprehensive billing solutions, and prevents existing customers of electronic health record (EHR)/patient heath management/hospital management/patient engagement/cloud services from outsourcing billing services to external vendors. eClinicalWorks' solutions integrate seamlessly with other proprietary health IT applications, allowing key provider executives to measure and monitor billing performance through unified dashboard reporting, powered by predictive financial analytics.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537159/Frost_Sullivan_eClinicalWorks_Award.jpg

Click here to read the full Award Write Up - http://bit.ly/2uAagpJ

eClinicalWorks' cloud-based solution boasts an uptime of 99.9% and has achieved a 98% first-pass acceptance for practice claims. It incorporates both the national rules engine, as well as the company's own rules engine, so that reimbursements are evaluated efficiently and physician practices become eligible for various payer and state incentives.

"The company has assembled progressive technology modules that digitize the entire billing ecosystem end-to-end. It performs patient insurance eligibility assessment in real time, manages denials, investigates reasons for underpayments, periodically updates database rules, and automates the process of claims adjudication," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Koustav Chatterjee. "eClinicalWorks' built in RCM console also allows customers to monitor claims volumes at an enterprise level."

Significantly, RCM operations largely require professionals with expertise in optimizing billing and collection for the cost incurred during patient care. eClinicalWorks' highly skilled billing experts and ecosystem-level partners that have high-value technical capabilities in coding compliance, coding validation, bank reconciliation, and collection ensure that customers do not have to seek third-party help.

"eClinicalWorks is also widely popular among physician practices because of its round-the-clock and customer-friendly service. Dedicated account management teams carefully assess customer queries raised for patient registration, claims processing, and final collection, and make sure that payer reimbursement or self-payments made by patients are delivered directly to providers," noted Chatterjee. "Technology, coupled with custom service capabilities, are helping eClinicalWorks garner optimum success in this service line."

eClinicalWorks is a proven leader in the US ambulatory EHR market with an estimated market share of 10.2%, second only to Epic with 11.2%. The company offers advanced health IT solutions to almost 125,000 physicians and nurse practitioners, and its various service lines are used by more than 850,000 providers across all 50 US states, and globally in 20 countries.

For its ability to aid physicians with all their RCM needs and comply with regulations, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to present eClinicalWorks with the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Customer Value Leadership.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's inordinate focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention, and, ultimately, customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® is a privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 125,000 physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past eight years, 16 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award, honoring excellence in electronic health record implementation. The company is second largest in the country for e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com, Facebook, Twitter or call 866-888-6929.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Samantha Park

P: 210.247.2426

F: 210.348.1003

E: samantha.park@frost.com