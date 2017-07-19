Global Telepresence Robots Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Anybots, Double Robotics, Mantaro, Revolve Robotics & Vecna - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telepresence Robots Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global telepresence robots market to grow at a CAGR of 37.71% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Telepresence Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emerging demand for telepresence solutions in telemedicine. Telemedicine is a branch of medical science that allows diagnosis, treatment, and surgery of patients from remote locations. For the last few years, physicians from offsite locations have been using Skype and other multimedia software as a medium to provide instructions during critical treatments. However, the modern age of treatment is demanding for more specialized healthcare services, such as real-time surgery from distant locations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased technological advancement in smart devices and communication sectors. A high speed and uninterrupted Internet connection is required by the telepresence robots to work satisfactorily. The well-established telecom network in developed and developing countries is facilitating high-quality broadband connectivity since 2010. The Internet connectivity process has further become reliable and fast due to the introduction of fiber optics network.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is absence of technical and mechanical feasibility during operations. The global telepresence robots market being in the nascent phase suffers from few technological and mechanical glitches that restrict the market growth. The major drawback was observed in the field of connectivity and multimedia operations. Audio out in telepresence robots is quite low that makes it less productive in a crowded area. Similarly, users often experience the loss of signal due to the conflict in control channels that frequently interrupts the connection between people.

Key vendors

Anybots

Double Robotics

Mantaro

Revolve Robotics

Vecna

Other prominent vendors

Awabot

Inbot Technology

iRobot

Suitable Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

