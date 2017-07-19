Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Chemotherapy, EGFR and ALK Inhibitors, VEGF/VEGFR Inhibitors, Immunotherapy, Other

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Drugs market is estimated at $7.86bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the full forecast period. In 2016, the chemotherapy segment generated a revenue of $3.28bn and represented 41.7% of the total NSCLC drugs market.

• Chemotherapy

• EGFR and ALK Inhibitors

• VEGF / VEGFR Inhibitors

• Immunotherapy

•Alimta(pemetrexed) by Eli Lilly

•Avastin(bevacizumab) by Roche

•Tarceva(erlotinib) by Roche

•Iressa(gefitinib) by AstraZeneca

•Gilotrif(afatinib) by Boehringer Ingelheim

•Xalkori(crizotinib) by Pfizer

•Abraxane(paclitaxel Protein-Bound) by Celgene

•Taxotere(docetaxel) by Sanofi

•Cyramza(ramucirumab) by Eli Lilly

•Zykadia(ceritinib) by Novartis

•Opdivo(nivolumab) by Bristol-Myers Squibb

• The US

• Japan

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• The UK

• China

• Brazil

• Russia

• India

• Rest of the World

• Genetic mutations allowing for targeted therapies, newer medicines offering improved treatment outcomes

• Treatment protocols by stage and for patient populations - maintenance, second-line and third-line therapies

• Regulators' views and cost-effectiveness - challenges and opportunities in drug approvals, pricing, reimbursement and healthcare budgets

• Recent approval for the NSCLC indication - expanding treatment options

• Overcoming patent expiries and competition from generic drugs

• Identification of biomarkers for targeted therapies, advancing treatment protocols.

Abbott

Abraxis

Actavis

Amgen

Apotex

AstraZeneca

Biocad

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Chiba University Hospital (Japan)

Chugai

Clovis Oncology

Eisai

Eli Lilly

EMD Serono

Hospira

Merck (MSD)

Merck KGaA

Novartis

Oanda

Pfizer

Qiagen

Roche

Roche Molecular Systems Inc

Sanofi

Swiss Re

Synta Pharmaceuticals

Teva

