The "Next Generation Smart Factories: Industrial Robotics, IIoT, 3D Printing, and Advanced Data Management" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Robotics in business will accelerate as less expensive hardware and improvements in AI lead to improved cost structures and increased integration with enterprise software systems respectively. The massive amount of data generated by robotics will create opportunities for data analytics and Artificial Intelligence enabled decision support systems. Emerging areas for enterprise robotics include Robotics as a Service, Cloud Robotics, and General Purpose Robotics.

Industrial IoT (IIoT) is part of a broader trend towards the transformation of industry as part of a fourth industrial revolution (e.g. Industry 4.0) that involves more than just manufacturing. IIoT is poised to transform many industry verticals including healthcare, retail, automotive, and transport. 3D Printing is transformative beyond the printing industry itself as it is poised to cause a huge shift in manufacturing, especially when coupled with AI and advancements in IIoT. In next five years, virtually every human will come into touch with 3D printed products. We see 3D Printing as an essential building block, along with 5G, AI, and IIoT in forming the 4th industrial revolution, commonly referred to as Industry 4.0 (or Industrie 4.0).

Target Audience:

Robotics companies

Manufacturing companies

Data management vendors

Systems integration companies

Sensors and actuators suppliers

Industrial automation companies

IoT and industrial service providers





Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview

4 IoT Data Platform Providers

5 Technologies Enabling IoT Data

6 Global IoT Data Market Analysis and Forecasts 2016 2021

7 Vendor Analysis

8 Conclusions and Recommendations

