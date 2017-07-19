SILVER SPRING, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- BTCS Inc. (OTC: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a blockchain technology focused company, announced today the appointment of Jonathon R. Read to the Company's Board of Directors.

"Jonathon brings a wealth of public company expertise to our board," commented Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. "As we move forward on our plans to build a vertically-integrated operation in the burgeoning blockchain space, Jonathon's experience should add tremendous value."

Mr. Read has held numerous executive positions with domestic and international companies over a career that spans in excess of 35 years. Most recently, from 2013 to present, he has served as Managing Partner of Quadratam1 LLC, a Scottsdale, Arizona based firm specializing in providing financial and organizational consulting services for growth-stage companies in the US and China. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer or President of Timefire VR, Inc., formerly known as EnergyTek Corp., and during the course of his tenure repositioned, re-financed, and merged the company into an entity focused on the virtual reality sector. Beginning in 2005 and continuing through 2012, he founded and served as Chief Executive Officer and a director of ECOtality, Inc., a San Francisco-based entity in the field of electric vehicle charging and battery technology.

Certain statements in this press release, including those related to an anticipated merger, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its digital currency business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

