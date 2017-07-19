Flexpower, Inc.: FlexPower, Inc. Engages MaloneBailey, LLP Auditing Firm to Proceed to Fully Reporting Status

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / FlexPower, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLXP) announced today that in continuing its efforts to become a fully reporting company with the SEC, on July 13th, 2017, the Company entered into an engagement agreement with MaloneBailey, LLP to audit the Company's 2016 financial statements. MaloneBailey, LLP is a PCOAB certified public accounting firm based in Houston, TX.

"Engaging MaloneBailey, LLP as our auditor is another important step to our commitment to providing a higher level of transparency for our shareholders and investors. We are excited to move forward with the audit process so that we can begin work on preparing the Registration Statement for submission to the SEC," stated John W. Parker III, CEO of FlexPower, Inc.

About FlexPower, Inc

FlexPower, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLXP) is a financial services company providing discreet secured collateralized lending through its wholly owned subsidiaries, IntelliCash, LLC and IntelliCash GA, LLC. The IntelliCash℠ platform will provide asset lending services to small business owners, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals allowing liquidity against personal assets such as jewelry, luxury watches, luxury cars, fine art, and antiques.

Contact:

FlexPower, Inc.

John W. Parker III

President & CEO

866.294.2274

ir@flexpowerinc.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and "project," and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's public filings. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions of FlexPower and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of FLXP and FlexPower's Management and may be subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. FLXP and FlexPower Management caution readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein, or by changes in economic, business, competitive, technological, strategic and/or regulatory factors. FLXP and FlexPower are under no obligation to and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: FlexPower, Inc.