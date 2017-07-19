TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Portlogic Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: PGSY) is a technology company focused on providing mobile application solutions and telecommunications technology. Portlogic Systems, Inc. announces that it has appointed Meeta S. Litake (B.E. - CSE and MBA) as Chief Technology Officer, effective July 18, 2017. In this role, Ms. Litake will lead the company's global IT function and play a key role in envisioning and developing Portlogic's technology strategy across all business lines.

She has 13 years total experience, teaching Engineering and Computer Science in academic institutions, as well as 5 years of corporate experience in software development, start-ups and consulting in the mobile sector.

CEO Michael De Valera stated, "We are delighted to bring on board and welcome Meeta Litake as the newest member of our team. Both personally and professionally, she fits extremely well with our mobile product development roadmap. Together, we will continue developing Portlogic's vision and growth opportunities, enabling our customers to continue to take advantage of the most innovative telecommunication solutions on the market."

This appointment demonstrates Portlogic System's ongoing commitment and next significant step in building a top caliber executive management team.

About Portlogic Systems, Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Portlogic Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004. The company is a telecom solutions provider, mobile and Internet software developer, and solutions provider for electronic payments, ticketing and marketing delivery and community communication systems.

