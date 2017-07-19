NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Waller, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality industries, has been named a "Top Ranked" firm for healthcare, an honor given to only 14 firms nationwide by Chambers-Associate, a reliable source for law firm and individual practice and partner rankings and a division of the Chambers & Partners brand.

"We have an established reputation as a go-to law firm for healthcare matters and being named as a top ranked firm nationally by Chambers-Associate is a tremendous honor for us," said Waller chairman Matt Burnstein. "With offices in Nashville, Memphis, Birmingham, and Austin, our healthcare practice is committed to delivering exceptional service to every segment of the healthcare industry day in and day out."

Chambers-Associate also surveyed associates at law firms, and Waller was the only law firm in Tennessee recognized for outstanding practices and leadership in the healthcare market. In addition, Waller was named a top-ranking firm for Most Satisfied Associates, and noted as a leading firm in the 2017 Compensation, Benefits and Lifestyle Survey and 2017 Law Firm Diversity survey.

"Employee satisfaction drives any firm's success, and we are dedicated to providing our attorneys with the best possible environment for them to thrive," continues Burnstein. "We are proud to receive such high praise and to be listed among these large, national and international firms."

