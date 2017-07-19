Juice Concentrate Market to Reach USD 117.89 Billion by 2025: Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights 2017 - 2025: TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, "Juice Concentrate Market (By Type - Fruit Juice Concentrates and Vegetable Juice Concentrates, By Form - Clear Concentrate, Frozen Concentrate and Powdered Concentrate, By Distribution Channel - Online and Offline, By Offline Distribution Channel - Super Markets & Hyper Markets, Departmental Stores and Others, By Application - Beverages, Soups and Sauces, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Confectionery Products and Others,) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025" was valued in terms of revenue at USD 89.56 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 117.89 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2025.

This report takes into consideration all the information related to the growth of this market globally. It includes various trends being followed within this market that may impact its growth along with the driving and restraining factors to have an impact over the market size as a whole. Juice concentrate is more of a condensed form of liquid achieved through heating the normal juices of fruits or vegetables. These condensed form of juices has huge utilities and are used across different industries for providing the desired flavor and taste without artificial methods. One of the major utilities associated with these juice concentrates would be its longer shelf life than usual juices as well as the cost-effectiveness associated with it. However, it is the growth application of these concentrates across beverages along with rising consumer awareness about its benefits that has formed some of the major drivers for this market.

Based on type, vegetable juice concentrate and fruit juice concentrate has formed the two major divisions to be considered under the scope of this report. For 2016, it is seen that the fruit juice concentrate holds a larger market share than vegetable juice concentrates. Fruit juice concentrates have applications across different food and beverages items such as curds, ice-creams etc. that has been a major driver to boost this particular segment.

On the basis of form, this market has been segmented into clear concentrate, frozen concentrate and powdered concentrate. This market was mostly dominated by clear concentrate followed by powdered concentrate. Health benefits through extraction of important ingredients from the solvent along with powdered natural concentrate allowing easy applications across beverages and soups among other areas have been a few crucial factors to boost the demand for this segment.

By distribution channel, this market includes online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. For 2016, offline is expected to be a larger segment as compared to online that is expected to grow immensely during the next few years. The offline segment comprises of hyper markets & super markets and departmental stores among others. The rising availability along with structured way of observing things for purchase has also lead to the offline segment and super & hyper markets being the largest segment for this market.

The application segment for this market consists of beverages, soups & sauces, bakery products, dairy products, confectionery products and others. For 2016, beverages has formed the largest segment for this market for 2016. Vast applications of juice concentrates resulting in giving customers their desired flavor and tastes has been a few major factors leading to beverages forming the largest segment for this market. Dairy products and bakery products have been a few other key segments for this market.

By geography, the juice concentrate market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Based on revenue, Europe has formed the largest market followed by North America. Asia Pacific has monitored on the fastest growth among all other regions and is expected to grow tremendously in the next few years as well. Rise in awareness regarding the utilities and benefits of these juice concentrates along with convenience associated with the beverage products made from the juice concentrates has helped the market to grow in these regions.

Some of the leading players in the global Juice Concentrate market are Archer Daniels Midland Co. (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Dohler Company (Germany), SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc. (China), AGRANA Group (Austria), Diana Food (France), Sunopta Inc. (Canada), SVZ International B.V. (Netherlands), Kanegrade Limited (UK) and The Ciatti Company (U.S.) among others. The stiff competition between the different companies catering to this market segment puts more focus on the quality of concentrates available allowing an edge to a few companies as compared to its competitors. This markets is highly fragmented with companies working exclusively on differentiating its products through taste or flavor.

