

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A bill to delay the implementation of an Obama-era Act, aimed at reducing smog-causing air pollutants, has been passed in the House of Representatives.



The Ozone Standards Implementation Act of 2017, sponsored by Rep Pete Olson, R-Texas, was approved by a 229 to 199 vote Tuesday. It now heads to the GOP-controlled Senate for consideration.



The measure delays by eight more years the implementation of 2015 air pollution standards issued by the Environmental Protection Agency under the Obama administration.



The Republicans passed the bill, defeating a series of Democratic amendments, and ignoring opposition from more than a dozen major health and medical organizations.



The bill's sponsor says it gives states tools to meet important new upcoming ozone and other air quality standards issued by the EPA. It also protects public health while ensuring practical implementation issues are addressed in an achievable and sensible way, says Pete Olson.



The GOP bill is supported by groups representing the chemical and the fossil-fuel industries. Democrats say it is part of a larger push by congressional Republicans and the Trump administration to weaken or block or delay stricter pollution and public health standards approved under President Barack Obama.



Dubbed as the 'Smoggy Skies Act,' the bill would permanently weaken the Clean Air Act authority to reduce ozone and other harmful air pollutants like carbon monoxide, lead and particle pollution in the future, and represents a direct threat to public health, they say.



American Lung Association urged the Senate to reject this bill.



The Smoggy Skies Act jeopardizes the health of millions of Americans, according to Harold P. Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association.



He warned that the bill would delay lifesaving protections against ozone pollution, exposing Americans to unnecessary pollution levels that will lead to asthma attacks and premature deaths.



Fourteen health and medical organizations had called on members of the House to reject H.R. 806 as it delays lifesaving standards to reduce ozone pollution, or smog, and permanently weakens the Clean Air Act.



More than 700 health professionals urged Congress not to weaken the Clean Air Act.



Four in 10 Americans remain at risk from unhealthy levels of air pollution, according to the Lung Association's 2017 'State of the Air' report.



