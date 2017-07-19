

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting an unexpected decline in new residential construction in the U.S. in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing housing starts rebounded by more than expected in the month of June.



The report said housing starts surged up by 8.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.215 million in June from the revised May estimate of 1.122 million.



Economists had expected housing starts to rise to a rate of 1.155 million from the 1.092 million originally reported for the previous month.



The bigger than expected increase in housing starts was partly due to a jump in multi-family starts, which spiked by 13.3 percent to a rate of 366,000 in June from 323,000 in May.



Single-family starts also saw a notable increase during the month, climbing by 6.3 percent to a rate of 849,000 in June from 799,000 in May.



The Commerce Department said building permits also jumped by 7.4 percent to a rate of 1.254 million in June from 1.168 million in May.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to climb to a rate of 1.200 million.



Multi-family permits shot up by 13.9 percent to a rate of 443,000 in June from 389,000 in May, while single-family permits rose by 4.1 percent to 811,000 from 779,000.



On Tuesday, the National Association of Home Builders released a report showing an unexpected decline in homebuilder confidence in the month of July.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 64 in July from a revised 66 in June. Economists had expected the index to hold at the 67 originally reported for the previous month.



