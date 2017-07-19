Solargiga Energy's shipments of PV cells, solar panels, silicon ingots and wafers reached 1.16 GW in the first half of 2017, up nearly 55% year on year. Revenue from its production business rose 16.2% on the year to CNY 1.97 billion ($291.6 million), according to unaudited preliminary operating statistics filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange.The Chinese group did not provide a detailed breakdown of its PV cell and module shipment figures for the six months to the end of June. It did report that its sales of electricity and other undisclosed revenue fell 35.7% year on year to ...

