sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,246 Euro		+0,154
+1,53 %
WKN: A1J440 ISIN: GB00B89J2419 Ticker-Symbol: 78C 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC10,246+1,53 %
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC28,873-3,91 %