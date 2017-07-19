

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) said that it has prevailed in its appeal against Energy Transfer Partners. This appeal stems from a 2014 Dallas jury verdict in a lawsuit filed by Energy Transfer over a proposed pipeline project that was cancelled due to a lack of customer support. This case has been a long, hard battle and Enterprise is grateful to the Fifth Court of Appeals for their hard work.



In April 2011, Enterprise and Energy Transfer signed a series of agreements disclaiming any partnership or joint venture absent executed definitive documents and board approvals of the two companies. Definitive agreements were never executed and board approval was never obtained. The parties signed these disclaiming agreements precisely to avoid the type of lawsuit brought here.



Enterprise management is grateful that the Dallas Court of Appeals correctly reaffirmed the importance of written contracts. 'This case needed decisive action because it had the potential to stand as one of the worst for business in Texas since the Texaco v. Pennzoil decision from the 1980s,' said Enterprise appellate lawyer David Keltner.



