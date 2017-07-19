Global Rigid Plastic Packaging (RPP) Inks and Coating Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2021 - Key Vendors are AkzoNobel, Flint Group, PPG Industries, Sun Chemical Corporation & Valspar Corporation - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rigid Plastic Packaging (RPP) Inks and Coating Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global rigid plastic packaging inks and coating market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Rigid Plastic Packaging (RPP) Inks and Coating Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for small-sized rigid plastic packs. Growing demand for small-sized packs has motivated packaging companies in expanding their product and material offerings for every product in rigid packaging. In the mass consumption branded category, a rise in several OPH has led to the increased demand for small pack sizes of various consumer products, which enable customers to switch brands, as consumers buy products at regular intervals and are not committed to usage of large volumes of product from a single brand.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand from the e-commerce market. The growing global e-commerce market, which primarily includes online shopping, has witnessed an increase in the demand for RPP products, such as cans, bottles, jars, and ampules, for the shipment of products sold contained in this type of packaging material. The ease of online shopping has made many customers switch from the traditional method of shopping to online shopping. The effective packaging through inks and coating on RPP products is becoming one of the key business requirements in the e-commerce marketplace, thus fueling the growth of the RPP inks and coating market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is short turnaround time for order fulfillment. One of the major challenges faced by the global RPP inks and coating market is the short turnaround time for business to business (B2B) order printing on packaged products. The increased demand for rigid packaged products by end-customers reduces the lead time for rigid packaging product manufacturers, which in turn, gives their ink vendors less printing time on packaged products. The consistency of inks and coating from batch to batch of packaged products is crucial to be able to rely on for in time delivery of ink with right quantity and quality.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

