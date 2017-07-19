

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence rocketed to a record high in July, driven by strong improvement in households' view of the future unemployment situation and their ability to save, a survey by the National Bank of Belgium showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 2 from -2 in June. The score was comparable to the level observe during the cyclical peak of 2007, the bank said.



All the components of the indicator except that for the general economic situation improved in July.



Consumers are looking forward to a decline in unemployment over the next twelve months and they hope to save more.



'It is nevertheless worth noting that savings expectations have been showing signs of hesitation for more than a year, alternating between gains and losses of optimism,' the bank said.



