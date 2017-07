HERZLIYA, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, Public Safety, HealthCare, and Finance sectors announced today that it will release financial results for its second quarter 2017 on Monday, July 31, 2017, before the market opens.

The Company will also host a conference call on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time/ 5:00 p.m. IL time) to review the Company's second quarter financial results and business outlook.

To participate, interested investors should call one of the following telephone numbers. It is recommended that participants dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- US: 1- 877-407-9124 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- International: 1- 201-689-8584 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

A webcast of the call will be available on the SuperCom investor relations website at http://www.supercom.com.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a leading global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http://www.supercom.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release also include statements about business and economic trends. Investors should also consider the areas of risk described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" and those factors captioned as "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements arising from the annual audit by management and the Company's independent auditors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Ordan Trabelsi

President Americas

Tel: 1 212 675 4606

ordan@supercom.com