Global Sports Analytics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 56.66% 2017-2021: By Sport, Type of Sport & Type of Analysis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports Analytics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global sports analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 56.66% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Sports Analytics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advent of analytics in sports software. Sports teams collate various data points related to player statistics, ticket sales, media contracts, and licensing deals. Athletes as well as fans consider it necessary to have quick access to this data. Large amounts of data are collected during games and sports competitions, and customers increasingly look for better technologies to make these data available. For instance, Zebra Technologies manufactures RFID tags that are attached to players to track their movements, distance, and speed. The demand for such data is extremely high.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Competitive advantage with sports analytics. With time, professional sports have become extremely competitive, with the difference between winning and losing being minimal. Vendors in the market provide analytics tools to enhance the performance of the team or individual through a scientific analysis of various parameters, instead of basing play decisions on instinct.

Professional sports require the best training equipment and information from an early age to exactly understand the various aspects upon which the athlete can improve. These analysis techniques provide considerable value proposition to professional sportsmen at the highest levels of sports. Considering the number of times historic records in sports are being broken worldwide, it is evident that the performance of athletes is increasing because of improved training methods and better access to analytics.

