Service Robotics Market Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecasts to 2021 now Available MarketReportsOnline

The report entitled "Global Service Robotics Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)", provides analysis of the global service robotics, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by segments, by application and by region. The report also provides the analysis of the global service robotics market of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW regions.

Country Coverage: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & ROW

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global service robotics has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

iRobot Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Honda and Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.) are some of the key players operating in the global service robotics market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

A robot can be termed as the service robot when it operates semi or fully autonomously and perform services or task to help humans and equipment (excluding manufacturing operations). Service robots are capable of making decisions with the help of artificial intelligence and act autonomously in real and unpredictable environments to accomplish determined tasks. The service robot can further be classified as: personal service robot and professional service robot.

Professional service robots are developed for doing task related to business or services, monitored and operated by an administrator. Professional robots can be used as a surgery robot in hospitals, bomb diffuser in defense, fire-fighting robot, and delivery robot in offices or hospitals. Classified on the basis of application such as: healthcare, defense, rescue & security, logistics, agriculture, construction and others.

Personal service robots are defined as the robots used for a non-commercial task. For example: domestic servant robot, automated wheelchair, personal mobility assist robot, and pet exercising robot, pool cleaning robot. The personal service robots can be classified on the basis their application such as: domestic and educational or entertainment.

The global service robotics market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global service robotics is supported by various growth drivers, such as aging population, increasing disposable income, increasing concern about labors safety, increasing demand of automation, increasing demand of mobile robots in defense and medical, etc.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Robot: An Overview

2.2 Characteristics of Robot

2.3 Industrial Robots: An Overview

2.4 Service Robots: An Overview

2.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Service Robots

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Service Robotics Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Professional Service Robotics Market: An Analysis

3.3 Global Personal Service Robotics Market: An Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Service Robotics Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Service Robotics Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Service Robotics Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Service Robotics Market: An Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.2 Challenges

5.3 Market Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Service Robotics Market Competitive Landscape Overview

7. Company Profiling

