After years of trying to get utilities fully on board, HECO has issued a five-year plan to double solar and renewables on the road to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2040.

"There they go! I must run and catch up with them because I am their leader!" is an apocryphal quote attributed to Gandhi and others. If one substitutes "regulator" for leader, that is the sense of many agencies which are trying to keep up with the rapid change in technology and economics for renewable energy - or at least the ones who are making the effort.

However, in the case of Hawaii, it's been the regulators who are leading to get the state to 100% renewable electricity. In 2014, the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (HPUC) issued their "Commission's Inclination on the Future of Hawai'i's Electric Utilities", criticizing state utilities for lack of a cohesive road map to attain 100% renewable energy electricity generation. The report noted that instead steps toward renewable energy were proposed and achieved in a relatively uncoordinated fashion, leading to goal shortfalls and negative outcomes, such as a surge of behind-the-meter solar installations without infrastructure backup. Moreover, most of the utility efforts were focused on relative incremental improvement of conventional power rather than a transition away from fossil fuels. Added to that was a drawn out and ultimately unsuccessful acquisition of Hawaiian ...

