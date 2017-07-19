

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump will meet with Republican Senators at the White House on Wednesday in a last-ditch effort to build support for healthcare legislation.



In a post on Twitter, Trump argued that Republican lawmakers need to keep their promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.



'I will be having lunch at the White House today with Republican Senators concerning healthcare. They MUST keep their promise to America!' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime. The Dems scream death as OCare dies!'



The meeting comes after enough Republican Senators came out against a revised healthcare bill to block the legislation.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., reportedly still plans to hold a procedural vote on repealing Obamacare without a replacement, although the vote is expected to fail.



Trump said in remarks from the White House on Tuesday that he was disappointed in the developments but argued that the Republican Senators opposed to the bill were not disloyal.



'We'll see what happens,' Trump said. 'There's some other things going on right now as we speak, but I am disappointed because, for so many years, I've been hearing repeal and replace.'



'I'm sitting in the Oval Office, right next door, pen in hand, waiting to sign something, and I'll be waiting,' he added. 'And eventually we're going to get something done, and it's going to be very good.



Trump suggested Obamacare should be allowed to fail in order to force Democrats to work with Republicans on a plan to fix the law.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX