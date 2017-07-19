ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: LUVU), the manufacturer of Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear®, along with its factory showroom, were featured in a recent episode of VH1's cable television series Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. The Liberator factory showroom is located in Atlanta which served as a backdrop for the hit cable series.

During the segment, the stars of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Momma Dee and Ernest decide to explore the Liberator erotic boutique and discuss intimacy with a local sex therapist to save their marriage. Momma Dee can be seen draped across the best-selling Wedge/Ramp Combo while surrounded by a variety of Liberator products.

Liberator products are no stranger to being featured on popular television shows. The company and its products were recently highlighted on Playboy's popular travel series Toyride and Aziz Ansari's Netflix series Master of None.

"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is one of the highest rated shows on primetime cable television and we are honored to take part in their latest episode," said Angela Lieben, Marketing Manager for Luvu Brands. "We were incredibly flattered when the series producers contacted us. Over the past couples of years, Liberator products have been successful in earning top placement on network and cable programming and we are excited about this most recent feature."

The Liberator segment can be viewed on VH1's Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, season 6, episode 16 which originally aired on July 3, 2017.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of lifestyle products in the categories of intimacy enhancement, top-of-bed relaxation and fashion beanbags, loungers and sofas. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 150 people. Bringing sewn products manufacturing back to the USA and creating innovative consumer brands are core to the Company's operating principles. As the majority of the Company's products are constructed of polyurethane foam, sustainable manufacturing practices are used including re-purposing of foam trim and vacuum compression to reduce our overall carbon footprint. Luvu Brands promotes its products globally in a variety of distribution channels including mass market web retailers, catalogers and specialty retail stores. The Company's brand sites include: liberator.com, jaxxliving.com, avancomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Luvu Brands, Inc.

Ronald Scott

Chief Financial Officer

770-246-6426

ron@LuvuBrands.com



