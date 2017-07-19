NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- PeerLogix, Inc. (OTC PINK: LOGX), the established standard for tracking non-subscription based Over-the-Top (OTT) engagement data, today released a report entitled "Forecasting Opening Weekend Box Office Success". The paper details how the company's Over-the-Top television and movie engagement data is an effective leading indicator for predicting theatrical reception of new films and television series.

Much attention is paid to revenues realized by movie studios after certain positive or negative indicating signals in OTT viewership were seen during the 30-day window preceding new movie premieres. Highlighting the positive or negative box office results could be forecasted by measuring viewership of prior films in the same franchise.

The report is available here: http://peerlogix.com/peerlogix_theatrical_releases.pdf

"Over-the-Top viewership is both a forward looking and real-time gauge of interest amongst fans in the lead up to a film's premiere. This is compared to less rigorous barometers of pre-release buzz such as social media signals that only predict curiosity and do not as reliably correlate to box office results," said William Gorfein, Chief Strategy Officer for PeerLogix. "We are seeing applications for this analysis in the entertainment and financial industries, especially on the buy-side, where firms are eager to competitively improve their financial modeling capabilities by incorporating OTT viewership data into their respective analyses."

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

