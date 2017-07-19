WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) today announced the initial slate of companies selected to present at its upcoming Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa annual conference, October 4-6, 2017.

Over the course of the three-day conference, more than 850 are expected to attend, including executives from leading companies, venture capital and institutional investors, tools and development platform providers, clinicians, patients and patient advocates, life-science media and more.

More than 60 prominent publicly traded and emerging private companies will present at this year's Partnering Forum, held October 4 and 5, highlighting clinical and commercial progress across numerous products and therapeutic applications. The annual Partnering Forum is the largest partnering meeting specifically organized for the advanced therapies and regenerative medicine industry.

Presenting companies include those representing the broad range of technologies in this sector: cell therapies, gene and gene-modified cell therapies, tissue engineered products, biomaterials and others. Representatives from these presenting organizations will also be available for one-on-one partnering opportunities throughout the conference.

Initial slate of presenting companies:

4D Molecular Therapeutics; Abeona Therapeutics; Acucela; Adaptimmune; AGTC; Asterias Biotherapeutics; Athersys; Audentes Therapeutics; AVROBIO; Bellicum Pharmaceuticals; Benitec Biopharma; BioTime; bluebird bio; BlueRock Therapeutics; Bone Therapeutics; Caladrius Biosciences; Capricor Therapeutics; Celixir; Cell Medica; CellSeed; Cellular Dynamics International; CRISPR Therapeutics; DiscGenics; Fate Therapeutics; Fibrocell; GammaDelta Therapeutics; Healios; Histogenics; Homology Medicines; Intellia Therapeutics; jCyte; Juventas Therapeutics; Lysogene; Medeor Therapeutics; MEDIPOST America; Mesoblast; MiMedx; MolMed; Opsis Therapeutics; Orchard Therapeutics; Osiris Therapeutics; Oxford BioMedica; PDC*line Pharma; Precision Biosciences; Promethera Biosciences; REGENXBIO; ReNeuron Group; Renova Therapeutics; RoosterBio; Sangamo Therapeutics; SCM Lifescience; Semma Therapeutics; Sentien Biotechnologies; Sigilon; StemBioSys; Synpromics; Terumo BCT; TiGenix; TxCell; Universal Cells; Vericel Corporation; ViaCyte; Vivet Therapeutics; WindMIL Therapeutics

Additions to the list above, as well as a detailed agenda and the presentation schedule, will be released closer to the event date.

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 265 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

