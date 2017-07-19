VAUDREUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Eric Leboeuf announced that he indirectly acquired 795,000 common shares ("Shares") of Mezzi Holdings Inc. ("Mezzi") at a price of $0.015 per Share for an aggregate of $11,925 on the open market through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, Eric Leboeuf owned directly 8,900,000 Shares, representing approximately 9.60% of Mezzi's 92,730,986 issued and outstanding Shares as confirmed by Mezzi (the "Outstanding Shares").

As a result of the Acquisition, Eric Leboeuf owns directly and indirectly an aggregate of 9,695,000 Shares, representing approximately 10.45% of the Outstanding Shares.

Eric Leboeuf commented, "I invested in the Re-birth of MZI, I feel that they have been working on many deals, I will work for all shareholders to maximize the value of our shares."

The securities of Mezzi were acquired in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Eric Leboeuf may from time to time acquire additional securities of Mezzi, or continue to hold or dispose of some or all of the securities of Mezzi in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters.

