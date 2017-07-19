ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience, has launched its new "Hardly Homemade" take-home taco meal kit -- a feasible, easily accessible dinner option that allows simple option for family dinner, the "Hardly Homemade" Kit is also a viable solution for smaller offices looking for a group lunch option.

Priced at $31.99, the Kit is available on UberEATS starting today and will be available for take-out only via direct order from all Tijuana Flats stores beginning on Monday, July 24th. Additionally, all orders placed now through July 31 st will include a free large side of salsa.

Packed full of all the Tijuana Flats taco essentials, including protein (chicken and beef), toppings (jalapeños, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese), and tortillas and chips, the Kit supplies guests with all the at-home ingredients for taco night. The Kit's tagline, "Hardly Homemade...but They Don't Have to Know," is indicative of its family-friendly, DIY concept.

"We developed the 'Hardly Homemade' Kit as a way to offer a quick and convenient meal for families that didn't require them to place full catering orders," said Larry Ryback, CEO at Tijuana Flats. "With the new school year just around the corner, we think now is the perfect time to launch this concept as families begin preparing for the return of after-school practices and homework sessions."

The launch of the "Hardly Homemade" Kit is the second new announcement from Tijuana Flats this summer. Earlier in the month, the restaurant also announced its seasonal Limited Time Offer, which includes two Jerk Chicken Street Tacos and Flats seasoned chips for $6.99 and runs through August 20, 2017.

For more information on all Tijuana Flats menu items, visit https://tijuanaflats.com/menu/.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 125 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer, media, and business services sectors, with a particular focus on family-owned businesses and companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Equity makes equity investments of $15 to $50 million in companies that generate in excess of $3 million in EBITDA. AUA Equity currently manages over $275 million of capital. For more information on AUA Private Equity, please visit www.auaequity.com.

