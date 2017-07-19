GKN PLC - Holding(s) in Company

GKN plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

The following notification was received yesterday by the Company.

Katie Lewis

Assistant Secretary

19 July 2017

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: GKN PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Vulcan Value Partners, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Vulcan")



C.T Fitzpatrick, an individual resident of Alabama, United States of America

City and country of registered office (if applicable) See above

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name Vulcan Value Partners, LLC is the investment advisor to (1) Vulcan Value Partners Fund, a US mutual fund, (2) Vulcan Global Value Fund, plc, an Irish domiciled UCITS fund, and (3) a number of separately-managed client accounts.



The custodian for the US mutual fund is BNY Mellon.



The custodian for the UCITS fund is Sumitomo Mitsui Trustees (Ireland) Limited.



Various custodians, numbering 42 in total, serve as

custodian for the separately-managed accounts. See additional information for the full list.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 12/07/2017

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 18/07/2017

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% N/A Below 5% Below 5%