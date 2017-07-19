GKN PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, July 19
GKN plc (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84
The following notification was received yesterday by the Company.
Katie Lewis
Assistant Secretary
19 July 2017
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|GKN PLC
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|Vulcan Value Partners, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Vulcan")
C.T Fitzpatrick, an individual resident of Alabama, United States of America
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|See above
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|Vulcan Value Partners, LLC is the investment advisor to (1) Vulcan Value Partners Fund, a US mutual fund, (2) Vulcan Global Value Fund, plc, an Irish domiciled UCITS fund, and (3) a number of separately-managed client accounts.
The custodian for the US mutual fund is BNY Mellon.
The custodian for the UCITS fund is Sumitomo Mitsui Trustees (Ireland) Limited.
Various custodians, numbering 42 in total, serve as
custodian for the separately-managed accounts. See additional information for the full list.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|12/07/2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|18/07/2017
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|Below 5%
|N/A
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|5.38%
|N/A
|5.38%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Ordinary Shares
GB0030646508
|N/A
|Below 5%
|N/A
|Below 5%
|American
Depository
Receipts
US3617556069
|N/A
|Below 5%
|N/A
|Below 5%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|N/A
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|N/A
|N/A
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash
settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|N/A
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|N/A
|N/A
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|x
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|C.T Fitzpatrick
|Vulcan Value Partners, LLC
|C.T Fitzpatrick
|Vulcan Value Partners, LLC
|Vulcan Value Partners Fund
|C.T Fitzpatrick
|Vulcan Value Partners, LLC
|Vulcan Global Value Fund, plc
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional informationxvi
|The 42 custodians referred to in item 4 above are as
follows:
Amalgamated Bank of Chicago
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Oklahoma
BB&T
BESSEMER TRUST
BMO HARRIS
BNY Wealth Management
BNYMellon
Citi Private Bank
Comerica Bank
Fidelity
Fiduciary Trust
Fifth Third Bank
First Hawaiian Bank
First Western
Harris Bank
JP Morgan
M&T Bank
MACATAWA BANK
Mellon Asset Servicing
Merrill Lynch
Morgan Stanley
National Financial Services LLC
NorthernTrust
Pershing
PNC Bank
RAYMOND JAMES
RBC Bank
Regions Trust
ROPES AND GRAY/SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY
SALEM TRUST
Schwab
State Street
State Street Bank and Trust
SunTrust Bank
UMB BANK
US BANK
US Trust
Wells Fargo
Wilmington Trust
Goldman Sachs
|Place of completion
|London, UK
|Date of completion
|18 July 2017