Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, July 19

GKN plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

The following notification was received yesterday by the Company.

Katie Lewis

Assistant Secretary

19 July 2017

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:GKN PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameVulcan Value Partners, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Vulcan")

C.T Fitzpatrick, an individual resident of Alabama, United States of America
City and country of registered office (if applicable)See above
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameVulcan Value Partners, LLC is the investment advisor to (1) Vulcan Value Partners Fund, a US mutual fund, (2) Vulcan Global Value Fund, plc, an Irish domiciled UCITS fund, and (3) a number of separately-managed client accounts.

The custodian for the US mutual fund is BNY Mellon.

The custodian for the UCITS fund is Sumitomo Mitsui Trustees (Ireland) Limited.

Various custodians, numbering 42 in total, serve as
custodian for the separately-managed accounts. See additional information for the full list.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:12/07/2017
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):18/07/2017
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5%N/ABelow 5%Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		5.38%N/A5.38%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
GB0030646508		N/ABelow 5%N/ABelow 5%
American
Depository
Receipts
US3617556069		N/ABelow 5%N/ABelow 5%
SUBTOTAL 8. ABelow 5%Below 5%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1N/AN/A
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2N/AN/A

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		x
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
C.T Fitzpatrick
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC
C.T Fitzpatrick
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC
Vulcan Value Partners Fund
C.T Fitzpatrick
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC
Vulcan Global Value Fund, plc
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
The 42 custodians referred to in item 4 above are as
follows:
Amalgamated Bank of Chicago
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Oklahoma
BB&T
BESSEMER TRUST
BMO HARRIS
BNY Wealth Management
BNYMellon
Citi Private Bank
Comerica Bank
Fidelity
Fiduciary Trust
Fifth Third Bank
First Hawaiian Bank
First Western
Harris Bank
JP Morgan
M&T Bank
MACATAWA BANK
Mellon Asset Servicing
Merrill Lynch
Morgan Stanley
National Financial Services LLC
NorthernTrust
Pershing
PNC Bank
RAYMOND JAMES
RBC Bank
Regions Trust
ROPES AND GRAY/SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY
SALEM TRUST
Schwab
State Street
State Street Bank and Trust
SunTrust Bank
UMB BANK
US BANK
US Trust
Wells Fargo
Wilmington Trust
Goldman Sachs

Place of completionLondon, UK
Date of completion18 July 2017

