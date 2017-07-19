Worldwide Flexible Display Market: Keen Players Leveraging Collaborations and Partnerships to Cement Positions, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Some of the prominent players in theglobal flexible display marketare Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Universal Display Corporation, Atmel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Corporation, and LG Display. In order to cement their positions in the market, such key manufacturers have been seen resorting to carefully-considered mergers and acquisitions. They are also known to focus of product launches and product line expansions in order to grow their shares further.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global flexible display market to expand at a phenomenal 33.5% during the period between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$47.892 bn by 2025 from US$4.5 bn in 2016.

Presence of Numerous Manufacturers Propels North America Market

Depending upon form factor, the global flexible display market can be segregated into curved display, bendable and foldable display, and rollable display. Of them, the curved display accounts for maximum share in the market because of a number of factors. For one, the curved design of the display fits the viewing habit of human eyes and hence accords an immersive viewing experience and wider viewing angle. The concave screen of flexible display adopts optimal visual design so that the free viewing angle provides undistorted and vivid images.

Geographically, the key segments of the global flexible display market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America, of them, is a dominant player and accounts for maximum market share. Its leading position is a result of the presence of numerous flexible display manufacturers in the region. Another factor serving to catalyze growth in the market in North America is the Army's Flexible Display Centre (FDC) at Arizona State University (ASU) which is developing flexible display technologies to help soldiers better their operational field capabilities by providing them with large lightweight displays and more rugged systems for portable and vehicle applications. The market is slated to worth US$18.2 bn by 2025.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2979

Thrust on Research and Development Driving Market

Flexible display are technologically superior display structure that are conformal and flexible. This is where they steal a march over traditional display that are heavy and rigid. Driving its market significantly is the constant research and development in the area of display technology that is resulting in more cutting-edge products. Other factors stoking its demand is rising sales of consumer electronics like wearable devices, smartphone, and television and computer peripherals. "Flexible displays find applications in portable electronics on account of their durability and bendable nature. They consume less power and have better image quality too owing to their portable nature and advanced Light Emitting Diode (LED) drivers," explains the lead analyst of the TMR report.

Posing a roadblock to the global flexible display market, on the other hand, is the complex manufacturing process along with steep manufacturing costs. However, such constraints will likely be overcome with constant unveiling of better models of smartphones and curved display television by global giants such as LG Display and Samsung SDI Corp. Ltd. that is expected to fuel a turbo-charged growth in the market.

Get more information from Research Report Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/flexible-displays-market.htm

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Flexible Display Market (Form Factor - Curved Display, Bendable and Foldable Display, and Rollable Display; Technology - OLED, EPD, and LCD; Application - Military Equipment, Smartphone, Computer and Peripherals, Wearable Devices, and Television) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The Flexible Display Market has been segmented as below:

Global Flexible Display Market, by Form Factor

Curved Display

Bendable and Foldable Display

Rollable Display

Global Flexible Display Market, by Technology

OLED

EPD

LCD

Others

Global Flexible Display Market, by Application

Military Equipment

Smartphone

Computer and Peripherals

Wearable Devices

Television

Others

Global Flexible Display Market, by Geography

- North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

- Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

- Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

- Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Top Research Report by TMR:

EMI Shielding Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/emi-shielding-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/emi-shielding-market.html Enhanced Vision System Market :http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/enhanced-vision-system-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company,providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experiencedteam of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.



US Office Contact:



Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch

TMR Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/

http://www.techyounme.com/