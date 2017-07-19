

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Almost the entire board of vegan food start-up Hampton Creek resigned last month. The company's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Josh Tetrick is now the only remaining board member.



The San Francisco-based company did not provide any reasons for the mass resignation. However, Bloomberg reported that several board members at the company gave up their seats amid deep discord with Tetrick.



The four board members who resigned last month are Khosla Ventures partner Samir Kaul, Bon Appetit Management Co-Founder and CEO Fedele Bauccio, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, and Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman.



A joint statement by the four board members, released by Hampton Creek, said, 'We continue to fully support Hampton Creek and its CEO, Josh, in their exciting and important mission to change the food industry for the better of all people. We will advise Josh and the team on strategies across all areas of its business moving forward.'



Two other people - Bart Swanson of investment firm Horizon Ventures and Lynne Benioff, the wife of salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff - stepped down from the Hampton Creek board last year.



Hampton Creek was founded in December 2011 by Josh Balk and CEO Tetrick. With around 110 employees, the company's products include mixes, dressings, cookies, mayo and cookie dough. The company began working on its Just Mayo eggless mayonnaise spread product in 2011.



The company has raised more than $220 million since its founding after attracting strong support from venture capitalists, but its investor support began to erode after several controversies surfaced in the last year.



Bloomberg reported in August 2016 that Hampton Creek bought back its own products from supermarkets, with the move suspected to be aimed at boosting the company's sales figures.



However, the company said the policy was for quality control purposes and that federal inquiries concluded without finding wrongdoing, according to the report.



In June 2017, Target removed all Hampton Creek products, including its Just Mayo egg-free spread, from its stores. The retailer said it received allegations regarding food safety concerns, including unconfirmed allegations that the products had tested positive for salmonella and listeria.



Target also claimed that Hampton Creek was accused of mislabeling some of its products by incorrectly saying the items are non-GMO.



