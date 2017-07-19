Four years and over 1,800 miles later, Jerry Cahill (61 living with cystic fibrosis and 5 years post double lung transplant) and Emily Schaller (35 living with cystic fibrosis) will continue their quest to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis (CF), a disease they both have, by biking 300 miles at various locations across Europe. Starting in London, moving to Paris, and ending in Dublin, these two inspirational CF influencers will hit the pavement in three different countries where they will bike and stop to speak to various groups about cystic fibrosis and the importance of exercise for CF patients. By taking this event international, Jerry and Em hope to connect with other CF patients around the world as Boomer Esiason Foundation ambassadors.

Bike to Breathe has raised over $600,000 for cystic fibrosis scholarships, transplant grants, and research for a cure. With the support of loyal sponsors including, but not limited to, Vertex, Novartis, Chiesi, and Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU), Jerry and Em, who are both living unique lives for CF patients through commitment to fitness and compliancy, hope to surpass $1 million raised after this biking series.

To learn more about Jerry, Emily, and the Boomer Esiason Foundation, visit www.esiason.org.

About the Boomer Esiason Foundation

BEF supports the cystic fibrosis community through scholarships, transplant grants, exercise programs, and educational programs as well as funding CF research. To date, BEF has raised over $130 million. Please visit Esiason.org to learn more about our programs, teamboomer.org to join the team, and follow us at facebook.com/BoomerEsiasonFoundation and on Twitter @cysticfibrosis.

Cystic Fibrosis is a rare, inherited, chronic disease that affects the lungs, digestive system, and reproductive system of about 30,000 Americans by causing a thick build-up of mucus that leads to blockage, inflammation, and infection.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005119/en/

Contacts:

Boomer Esiason Foundation

Chris McEwan, 646-292-7930

cmcewan@esiason.org