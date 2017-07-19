Global Wireless Gas Detection Market to Reach $85.6 Billion by 2025 - Huge Growth Potential from Developing Economies

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Wireless Gas Detection Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Key Market Trends:
- Rise in demand for wireless gas detectors
- Increase in Environment Safety Concerns
- Adoption of new applications in Fire rescue and Construction drive sectors
- Growth in technological developments
Companies Mentioned
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Siemens AG
- MSA Safety Incorporated
- United Electric Control
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Sensidyne, LP
- Pem-Tech, Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Tyco Gas & Flame Detection
- Gastronics Inc.
- Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd.
- Tektroniks Ltd
- Otis Instruments, Inc.
- Airtest Technologies Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Technology
6 Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By End user
7 Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Component
8 Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Application
9 Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
11 Leading Companies
