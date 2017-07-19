sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Wireless Gas Detection Market to Reach $85.6 Billion by 2025 - Huge Growth Potential from Developing Economies

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wireless Gas Detection Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include huge growth potential from developing economies and increasing child obesity cases in recent years.

Based on Distribution Channels the market is categorized into small retail, online distribution, multilevel marketing, large retail and health & beauty stores.

Depending on the product the market is segmented into green tea, better-for-you-food & beverages, weight loss supplements, meal replacements and low-calorie sweeteners. Weight Loss Supplements is further sub segmented into diet pills and other supplements. Low-Calorie Sweeteners is further bifurcated into Saccharin, Sucralose, Aspartame, Stevia and Other Sweeteners.

Key Market Trends:

  • Rise in demand for wireless gas detectors
  • Increase in Environment Safety Concerns
  • Adoption of new applications in Fire rescue and Construction drive sectors
  • Growth in technological developments

Companies Mentioned

  • Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • Siemens AG
  • MSA Safety Incorporated
  • United Electric Control
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Sensidyne, LP
  • Pem-Tech, Inc.
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • Tyco Gas & Flame Detection
  • Gastronics Inc.
  • Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd.
  • Tektroniks Ltd
  • Otis Instruments, Inc.
  • Airtest Technologies Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Technology

6 Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By End user

7 Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Component

8 Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Application

9 Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Geography

10 Key Player Activities

11 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xtj46h/global_wireless

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




