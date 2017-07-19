At the request of Bringwell AB, the trading in the company's shares is to cease.



The last day of trading will be August 3, 2017.



Short name: BWL ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000436974 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 004859 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.