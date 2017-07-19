

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IHOP has celebrated its 59th anniversary by offering a short stack of buttermilk pancakes at just 59 cents.



The one-day only anniversary special offer was available at participating IHOP restaurants in the U.S. on Tuesday. The offer featured one short stack of three Original Buttermilk Pancakes per person, dine-in only for 59 cents.



Alisa Gmelich, Vice President of Marketing, IHOP, said they offered a short stack of world-famous Buttermilk pancakes at the exceptional price of just 59 cents to honor the loyalty of its customers.



IHOP restaurants served free short stacks of pancakes on March 7 across the country as the restaurant chain celebrated National Pancake Day.



Since launching in 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has become a pop-culture phenomenon, with millions of guests and communities helping IHOP and its franchisees raise $24 million to-date.



The company has more than 1,700 restaurants worldwide, and most recently opened its restaurants in India and Thailand.



