LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- StaffConnect Group, provider of the world's leading enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, today announced the availability of a new eBook entitled, "Can Technology Solve the Employee Engagement Crisis?" The new eBook proves out why this is no longer just an HR issue, drawing the direct inarguable link between a lack of employee engagement and the negative impact on business performance, reflected in declining corporate profits, shareholder value and the bottom line -- by as much as 202%.

The eBook states that according to Gallup, only 13 percent of employees worldwide are actually engaged at work. The situation is slightly better in the U.S. but not much -- less than one-third (32 percent) of American workers report feeling involved and enthusiastic about their job. And research by Temkin Group shows that as company size increases, engagement decreases. Comprehensive research and statistics from world renowned authorities including Bain, the Bureau of National Affairs, Deloitte, Forbes, and Glassdoor, among others, further demonstrates the employee engagement "crisis" being faced today, around the world.

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The eBook further substantiates that in a world that's increasingly digitally driven and focused, the key to employee engagement is integrally connected to technology. Today's workforce is no longer tied to their desks, working on the road, from home offices, and from other non-traditional settings, as well as geographically distributed. And, millennials' dependence on social interactive technology to communicate and gather information has had an increasing influence in the workplace. A slick user experience is a must, and it's not just the millennials that have become experts in quickly finding an alternative if deemed otherwise. Sleek, customizable, mobile-based solutions that support these paradigms are already available, and will be those that are most rapidly and successfully adopted. And not surprisingly, analytics is critical. A sincere hope and belief in an organization's employee engagement success is no longer enough. Organizations must employ a technology platform that allows them to effectively measure engagement, so that they can use this information to make true cultural shifts to improve their employees' experience of the company.

"As organizations begin to fully understand how a lack of worker engagement affects a company's overall performance and success, the discussion is being elevated from the conference room to the boardroom," said Geraldine Osman, Vice President of Marketing, StaffConnect. "And, like virtually every other critical business challenge faced over the past century, savvy forward-looking leaders know that innovative technology holds the key."

To read "Can Technology Solve the Employee Engagement Crisis" please visit: https://www.staffconnectapp.com/how-can-technology-solve-the-employee-engagement-crisis/

Tweet this: Can Technology Solve the Employee Engagement Crisis? New eBook from @StaffConnectApp Proves "Yes" https://www.staffconnectapp.com/how-can-technology-solve-the-employee-engagement-crisis/

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect delivers the world's leading mobile employee engagement platform. The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' -- with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com.

PR Contacts:

Sabrina Sanchez

The Ventana Group for StaffConnect

(925) 785-3014

Email Contact



Nicole Gorman

The Ventana Group for StaffConnect

(508) 397-0131

Email Contact



