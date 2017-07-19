Frost & Sullivan Honors Comcast's Xfinity Home with Company of the Year Award

Xfinity Home provides 24/7 professional monitoring and innovative smart home technology, gaining an edge in the competitive home automation and security services market

SANTA CLARA, California, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the home automation and security services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Comcast with the 2017 North America Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award. Comcast's success with Xfinity Home, which provides residential home automation and security solutions, is due in part to its ability to anticipate and address consumer needs. Comcast has acquired an average of 200,000 Xfinity Home customers per year since its inception, a number that now totals almost a million customers. At the end of Q1 2017, Comcast reported 957,000 total security and automation customers and added 66,000 new subscribers during Q1 alone. This gives it an average run-rate of 22,000 new installs per month.

Comcast's Xfinity Home is a fully managed security solution that combines a user-friendly platform with professional installation, 24/7 monitoring, and home automation. The solution boasts two critical value propositions-safety and convenience. In addition, it eliminates the need for complex self-installation and offers tech support on its partners' devices.

"While many home automation and security products, such as lighting controls, smart thermostats, and video surveillance cameras are being positioned as D-I-Y (do-it-yourself) solutions, their installation and integration with other technologies can be challenging," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst, Imran Khan. "Comcast addressed this issue by delivering a unified platform that enables customers to easily manage their home security and smart home devices from a single, easy-to-use website or app."

Daniel Herscovici, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Comcast's Xfinity Home, said, "We are thrilled Xfinity Home is recognized as the leading company providing an innovative and comprehensive home security and home automation solution to consumers. We offer capabilities and features that make it simple for consumers to turn their home into a smart home that is easy to manage and monitor at home or on the go. We continue to innovate by adding new services, such as 24/7 video recording, which allows our customers to record, rewind and review motion-detected activity in their home."

To widen its footprint within the consumer Internet of Things (IoT) market, Comcast completed its acquisition of Icontrol Networks in March 2017. Icontrol's Converge business provided the underlying platform for Xfinity Home and will open new wholesale revenue growth opportunities in the telecom and cable service market around the world.

Meanwhile, Comcast has increased investments in advanced customer premise equipment (CPE) to support its X1 platform and wireless gateways in its cable business. These investments also benefit Xfinity Home customers. Xfinity Home is the only home security provider that offers its customers the ability to manage their system via a voice remote from Comcast's X1 service. For instance, customers can say, "Xfinity Home Camera" to see who is outside their door on their TV. Furthermore, Comcast has partnered with leading home automation vendors to ensure that its customers have access to the best-in-class solutions that lead in reliability, performance, and cost-effectiveness. Some of Xfinity Home's prominent partners include Nest and Zen (smart thermostats), Chamberlain (smart garage door solutions), August and Kwikset (smart door locks), and Lutron and Philips Lighting (smart lighting).

"Comcast's ability to offer a state-of-the art, holistic residential security and automation solution at a compelling price point is unparalleled. The Xfinity Home solution is designed to scale with changing consumer needs," noted Khan. "The flexibility to manage and control home security and automation features via a single software platform across a range of devices, such as smartphones, remote controls, and touchscreen panels, enhances Xfinity Home's overall value proposition."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has demonstrated excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visitwww.comcastcorporation.comfor more information.

About Xfinity Home

Xfinity Home is the total home security and automation solution from Comcast. This security service includes 24/7 professional monitoring, as well as battery and cellular backup. Key capabilities include: remote arming and disarming, real-time text and email alerts, 24/7 video recording, live video monitoring, lighting and thermostat control, and smoke and water leak detection. Through thecurated partner program, Xfinity Home seamlessly integrates best-in-class smart home devices into its platform. Whether at home or on the go, customers can manage and stay connected to their homes via the mobile app, online portal, in-home Touchscreen Controller, or on their TV with the Xfinity X1 platform. For more information, go towww.xfinity.com/home-security.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

