

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and his fellow policymakers are set to face a dilemma during the July rate-setting session as the bank seeks to chart its exit from its massive stimulus amid a lack of inflationary pressure.



The Governing Council, led by Draghi, is widely expected to keep all its three interest rates unchanged for an eleventh consecutive policy session on Thursday, and retain its asset purchases that are set to run until the end of the year.



That said, economists widely expect Draghi to tread very carefully when he speaks in the post-decision press conference.



After his comments at a central banking forum in Sintra, Portugal in late June, fed market expectations of an imminent tapering and send yields and the euro soaring, Draghi is set to measure each word he speaks so as to avoid the kind of market turbulence dubbed 'taper-tantrum'.



'In a world without inflationary pressure, the ECB will have to substantiate the tapering preparation with economic arguments that do not leave market participants completely stumped; a balancing act that requires all of Draghi's verbal acrobatic skills,' ING-Diba economist Carsten Brzeski said.



Economists widely expect Draghi and his colleagues to drop any hint of a gradual withdrawal of stimulus, or tapering, in September, when a possible tapering move is likely to be announced for January after the end of the on-going round.



In the June meeting, the ECB had tweaked its forward guidance by dropping the downward bias on interest rates. Some analysts expect the bank to make such an adjustment to the guidance on asset purchases in July and to hint that an interest rate hike will come only after the withdrawal of stimulus.



'We expect the ECB to discuss this easing bias [on QE] at the upcoming meeting but believe it will deliver only a minor twist and remove its readiness to increase the size of QE while maintaining the flexibility in terms of duration,' Danske Bank analysts said.



'Together with this, the ECB could add that the duration part of QE will be reconsidered at the meeting in September, when the ECB has updated inflation projections.'



The rate decision announcement is due at 7.45 am ET on Thursday in Frankfurt and Draghi is scheduled to hold his customary post-decision press conference at 8.30 am ET.



The main refi rate is currently at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent. The marginal lending facility rate is 0.25 percent.



The bank is also expected to retain its asset purchases of EUR 60 billion a month till December 2017. The size was reduced in March from EUR 80 billion.



Eurozone inflation eased to a six-month low of 1.3 percent in June, while ECB targets to keep it 'below, but close to 2 percent.' However, the policy-relevant core inflation rose to 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, confidence indicators and other survey measures suggest accelerating growth momentum in the 19-nation economy.



