A 2.2 MW rooftop PV array was installed on Nike's distribution center in Ham. The facility will cover up to 15% of the building's energy needs.

The Ministry of Energy of the Belgian macro-region of Flanders, Bart Tommelein, has officially inaugurated a 2.2 MW rooftop PV plant installed on the distribution center of the U.S. provider of equipment and accessories for sports and fitness activities Nike in Ham, province of Limburg.

The installation relies on 8,136 solar panels and is able to cover around 15% of the building's power consumption, the minister said on its website. According to him, the project is the largest PV plant built since the green certificate scheme for solar and ...

