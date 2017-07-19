Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal calcium oxide marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global calcium oxide market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the applications (metals, chemicals, AAC, sugar refinery, paper and pulp, and refractory industries) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

"The global calcium oxide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the forecast period. The increase in the demand for construction and infrastructure development is one of the key factors driving the market growthsays Ajay Adikari, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

Competitive vendor landscape

Globally, the calcium oxide market is highly fragmented. Large players in the commercial market are vertically integrated with their own limestone assets. As proximity to a customer is one of the key success factors, the global calcium oxide market is also highly localized and regionalized. The key manufacturers include Carmeuse, Graymont, Lhoist, Mississippi Lime, and Minerals Technologies.

End-users consider product quality as the critical factor while procuring calcium oxide. Quality is defined (by end-users) as the retention of calcium oxide content while burning. Other key factors while procuring calcium oxide include price, consistency of the product, and packaging.

Top five vendors in the global calcium oxide market

Carmeuse

Carmeuse is involved in the production and distribution of lime and limestone-related products. The company produces calcium oxide for various industries, such as steel, construction, glass, paper and pulp, chemicals, flue gas cleaning, waste and water treatment, mining, and non-ferrous metal. It offers chemical-grade limestone, crushed limestone aggregate, and milled limestone.

Graymont

Graymont is involved in the production of CaO. It also produces value-added lime-based products, including hydrated lime, precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), pulverized limestone, and construction stone.

Lhoist

Lhoist provides calcium oxide for construction and civil engineering, environment, and agriculture sectors. Its application areas include iron and steel, non-ferrous, mining and metals, chemical, oil, gas, and biofuel, glass, pulp and paper, refractory, and polymer industries.

Mississippi Lime

Mississippi Lime manufactures calcium products, including calcium carbonate, hydrated lime, quicklime, and precipitated calcium carbonate. The company offers its calcium oxide products to industries, including steel, water treatment, fiberglass, FGT, construction, chemical production, pulp and paper, and food manufacturing.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies engages in the development and production of specialty minerals, synthetic minerals, and mineral-based products. It also provides services and support systems worldwide. The company engages in the calcium oxide production through its specialty minerals segment.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

