Counter-IED Market to Reach $2.03 Billion by 2022 - Rising Instances of Asymmetric Warfare & Terror Attacks Across the Globe Drive Growth

The counter-IED market is projected to grow from USD 1.78 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.03 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. Rising instances of asymmetric warfare and increasing incidences of terror attacks across the globe are the factors expected to drive the growth of the counter-IED market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the counter-IED market has been segmented into military and homeland security. The military segment is expected to lead the counter-IED market in 2017. Militaries of different countries are the major end user of different types of counter-IED equipment and devices as they continuously face the threats of improvised explosive device (IED) blasts during their convoy movement and cross-country operations.

Based on the deployment, the counter-IED market has been segmented into vehicle mounted, ship mounted, airborne mounted, handheld, and others. The vehicle mounted deployment segment of the counter-IED market has been further segmented into armored vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). The ship mounted deployment segment of the counter-IED market has been classified into naval vessels and unmanned maritime vehicles (UMVs). The airborne mounted deployment segment of the market has been further segmented into aircraft platforms, aerostats, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are majorly being deployed by the militaries of different countries for carrying out surveillance of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) even during the night.

Based on the capability, the counter-IED market has been segmented into detection and countermeasures. The detection capability segment of the counter-IED market has been further segmented into ADS-above-surface detection system, MIDS-underground mine and IED Detection system, stand-off IED detectors, and remote IED inspection equipment. The countermeasures capability segment of the market has been classified into jammers and neutralization. Remote controlled improvised explosive device (RCIED) jammers are the best possible deterrent against remote controlled improvised explosive devices.

