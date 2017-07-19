Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (UAV detection systems and UAV disruption systems) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 11% over the forecast period. The immense public support for the development of countermeasures against unmanned aerial vehicles is one of the key factors driving the market growthsays Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense research.

Competitive vendor landscape

End-users of the counter-UAV defense system market are shifting their focus from quantity to quality, in addition to cost efficiency. However, this has posed a challenge to the vendors as they find it challenging to maintain a balance between cost and quality at the same time, and provide upgrades and retrofit solutions that meet modern military needs.

Western military forces are mainly looking for high-end upgraded weapons, which has triggered a wide range of development initiatives by the US and European countries. Also, emerging countries in the Middle East and APAC are also strengthening their counter-UAV defense systems with modern capabilities. The existing players should identify such evolving trends and market shifts, and respond to them accordingly for their long-term success and survival in the market.

Top five vendors in the global counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market

Airbus

Airbus designs, manufactures, and markets aircraft, helicopters, defense systems, satellites, commercial space launch vehicles, and electronics for the global aerospace and defense industries. It has developed its own counter-UAV defense system, C-UAS, to mitigate the threat posed by UAVs. The system uses infrared cameras, radar technology, and sophisticated sensor systems to detect UAVs within a radius of up to 6.21 miles.

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Blighter Surveillance Systems is a UK-based company that provides electronic-scanning radar and sensor solutions. The company delivers Blighter electronic-scanning radars, cameras, thermal imagers, trackers, and software solutions in the form of an integrated multi-sensor package to systems integrators. The company's family of radar products use a microwave radio signal to scan expanses of land or water over up to 32,000 m distance and up to a full 360° in azimuth.

Leonardo

Leonardo is one of the key global players in aerospace, defense, and security. It developed a counter-UAV defense system, Falcon Shield, under the umbrella of Selex ES. Selex ES is a wholly-owned US subsidiary of Leonardo and is a leader in air traffic management, law enforcement, and communications technologies. Falcon Shield has a unique electronic attack capability and provides users with the ability to take control of the UAV and cause RF disruption.

SRC

SRC's major customers include the US Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy, Department of Homeland Security, and Environmental Protection Agency. The company's Silent Archer counter-UAV defense system combines a Technology Ready Level (TRL) 8/9 radar and EW systems to neutralize hostile UAVs. The system's ability to detect, track, identify, and neutralize UAVs has been successfully demonstrated at the US government-sponsored counter-UAS test events like JIAMDO's Black Dart, the Army Warfighting Assessment, NIE, and MFIX.

Thales

Thales provides solutions primarily to the aerospace and defense industries globally. Thales offers aerospace products and solutions and provides security equipment for the defense and aerospace market. The company has been involved in the development of counter-UAV systems since the introduction of small UAVs.

